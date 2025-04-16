Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 34.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

