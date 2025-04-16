Uranium Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 14,728 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical volume of 9,368 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,512,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 394.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 556,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,083,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,419,000 after acquiring an additional 159,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 7,128,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

