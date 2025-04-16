UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 113.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $495.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.80. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UroGen Pharma

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,853.52. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,834,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $18,628,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,149,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,377,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.