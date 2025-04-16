UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and traded as high as $33.52. UTG shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 475 shares.

UTG Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $101.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01.

Get UTG alerts:

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. UTG had a net margin of 58.34% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.