UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Trading Up 8.2% – Here’s Why

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 2,196,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,839,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UWMC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

UWM Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.64.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $560.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in UWM by 101.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UWM by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

