Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives $52.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. Valaris has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, analysts predict that Valaris will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,454,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Valaris by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,637,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after buying an additional 87,420 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in Valaris by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 2,618,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,850,000 after buying an additional 665,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valaris by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,365,000 after buying an additional 112,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,771,000 after acquiring an additional 821,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

