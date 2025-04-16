VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 79.5% in March

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 784,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,358,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,569,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,249,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 276.9% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.