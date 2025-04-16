VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 158.9% in March

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 158.9% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESPO stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,140. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $299.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $97.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,402,000.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

