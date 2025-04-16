Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Finward Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,000. Dagco Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $186.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

