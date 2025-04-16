Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VIG opened at $186.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.