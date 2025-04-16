Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Position Boosted by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 951.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,679 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.75.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.