Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Trimmed by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

