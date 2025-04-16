Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,811,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,851,000 after acquiring an additional 500,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 507,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

