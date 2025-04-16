Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $92,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

