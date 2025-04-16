Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $168,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $362.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.72. The stock has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

