Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

