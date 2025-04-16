Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $247.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.58.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.8888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

