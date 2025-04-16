Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $50.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

