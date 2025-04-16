Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 7.1% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.