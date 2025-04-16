Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

