Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $42,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Ariston Services Group grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VB opened at $207.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.53. The firm has a market cap of $206.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

