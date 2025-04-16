Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,507,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $494.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

