Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $327.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $285.24 and a 1 year high of $386.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.