Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 304,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 87,342 shares.The stock last traded at $93.21 and had previously closed at $92.10.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,786,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10,219.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 150,961 shares during the period. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,629,000.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

