Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 304,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 87,342 shares.The stock last traded at $93.21 and had previously closed at $92.10.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
