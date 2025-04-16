Ventas Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT)

Ventas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,342,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,570,000. Ardent Health Partners accounts for approximately 100.0% of Ventas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ventas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ardent Health Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ardent Health Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

ARDT stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Ardent Health Partners ( NYSE:ARDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

ARDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

