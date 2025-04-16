Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Trading Up 10.1% – What’s Next?

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.13. 1,662,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,666,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Venture Global Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Sabel acquired 234,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $2,469,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,185,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,369.05. This represents a 24.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Pender bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $2,342,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 803,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Venture Global stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

