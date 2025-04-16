Veren (TSE:VRN) Stock Price Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.32 and last traded at C$8.30. Approximately 793,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,827,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Veren from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Veren from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Veren from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.74.

Get Veren alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRN

Veren Stock Up 2.5 %

Veren Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

Veren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc is a Canada-based oil producer with assets in central Alberta and southeast and southwest Saskatchewan. The principal activities of the Company are acquiring, developing and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets related thereto through a general partnership and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.