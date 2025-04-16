Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 9,439 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at $337,425. This trade represents a 31.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VRNT opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 808.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

