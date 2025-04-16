Verisail Partners LLC Invests $19.38 Million in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 370,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,381,000. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 9.1% of Verisail Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

