Verisail Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,532,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 345,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 98,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

