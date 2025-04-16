Verisail Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Verisail Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

