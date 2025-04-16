Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.71, but opened at $69.18. Vertiv shares last traded at $70.54, with a volume of 1,139,475 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.12.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Vertiv by 35.6% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Vertiv by 200.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $7,610,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.