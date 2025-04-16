VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the March 15th total of 268,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USTB opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

