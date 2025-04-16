Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Up 6.1% – Time to Buy?

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.75. 322,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,190,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 274,641 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 162,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

