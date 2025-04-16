Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $42.73. 471,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,004,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Vista Energy Trading Up 10.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.55 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vista Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 16,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

