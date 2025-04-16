Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 146.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 89.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Visteon by 60.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

NASDAQ VC opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

