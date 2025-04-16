VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 2,452,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,889,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

VNET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Nomura Securities upgraded VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.88 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 144,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

