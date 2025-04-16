Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Vontobel to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Vontobel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VONHF

Vontobel Stock Performance

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel stock opened at C$69.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.19. Vontobel has a 12 month low of C$64.07 and a 12 month high of C$69.62.

(Get Free Report)

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.