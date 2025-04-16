Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Vontobel to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on VONHF
Vontobel Stock Performance
Vontobel Company Profile
Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vontobel
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Tesla Stock Eyes Breakout With Earnings on Deck
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.