Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.45. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $82.71 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

