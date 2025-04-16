Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,465 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,569,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249,845 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COGT. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

