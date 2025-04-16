Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 1.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $105.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walt Disney traded as low as $83.02 and last traded at $83.71. 2,466,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,727,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.01.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Prescient Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average is $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

