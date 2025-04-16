Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 723,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $74,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.14. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.86.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

