Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,731,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $228,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,503,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,835,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 712,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $167.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

