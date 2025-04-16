Wasatch Advisors LP Has $57.57 Million Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,128 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $57,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FB Financial by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 196,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,546,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 120.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,921,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,700,260.87. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $409,940 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on FB Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FBK

FB Financial Price Performance

FB Financial stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.92. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.