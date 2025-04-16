Wasatch Advisors LP Has $99.92 Million Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,736,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Open Lending worth $99,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPRO opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $107.23 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.42.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.03 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.62.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

