Wasatch Advisors LP Raises Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,398 shares during the period. National Storage Affiliates Trust makes up 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $253,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,737,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,354,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after acquiring an additional 315,474 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,878 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

