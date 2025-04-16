Wasatch Advisors LP Raises Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,831,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597,067 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $125,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,118,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after buying an additional 151,461 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,697,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,854,000 after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on TCOM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

