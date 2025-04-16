Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 289,461 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,577,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289,461 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $185,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,313,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,032,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,184,000 after purchasing an additional 274,119 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 258.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 330,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,014,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,580. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07.

AAON declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

