Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 33,481 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,898,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,481 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of XPEL worth $155,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of XPEL by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 247.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $718.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $107.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

