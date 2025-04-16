Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 6,861 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,520,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings comprises about 2.3% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $454,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,944,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 403,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,794,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,184,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RBC stock opened at $332.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.94. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $241.43 and a 1-year high of $372.83. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total transaction of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,129.50. This trade represents a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.